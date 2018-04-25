CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Tent City Memphis

0 reads
Leave a comment

The voting rights movement in Fayette County, Memphis took a major turn on this day in 1960 after it was decided in a court case that Black voters could not be barred from registering to vote. The predominately Black county became a hotbed of political activity from this point forward, leading to the creation of a community of Black voters who were evicted from their homes for daring to exercise their civil rights.

In 1960, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Civil Rights Act of 1960 into law, which made it illegal for voting committees to deny any citizen the right to register. However, powerful white families in Fayette County conspired to make the process to register difficult. For starters, the registration offices were only open on one weekday and with just one registrar working the desk. Further, workers at these facilities spit on Black registrants and threw coffee at them.

Undeterred, around 1400 Black voters were officially registered. But in retaliation, white landowners evicted Black farmers and sharecroppers from their lands. A Black landowner, Shepard Towles, allowed the evicted families to congregate on his land, creating the so-called “Tent City” or “Freedom Village” compound. These same Black voters were blacklisted from buying goods from white stores, all because they were registered.

Tent City began drawing attention from white civil rights activists from around the nation. Tent City would operate for another two years before the families dispersed and found other options for housing. Yet, the fight for voting rights continued well into 1965 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act that enforced equal rights to all.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Tent City Memphis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 12 hours ago
07.23.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 12 hours ago
07.23.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 22 hours ago
07.23.19
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
14 items
Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
UNICEF and the Boston Celtics Team up for 'A Night for Haiti'
OMG!!! Kevin Garnett Ordered To Pay $100,000 In…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Natalie Portman's mom gets into a fender bender
What Should You Do If You Get Into…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 1 day ago
07.23.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mahershala Ali Called Marvel About Playing Blade
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close