CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion

0 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

No group chat is complete with a good gif exchange and luckily, there’s a Sheree Whitfield gif for every shady occasion.

When You Have To Remind Someone Who You Are

When Someone Tries To Out-Shade You

When You’re In A Singing Shady Mood

When They Don’t Think You’ll Pull Up

When They Don’t Think You’re Bout That Life

When Their Foundations Doesn’t Match Their Neck

When The Tea Catches You By Surprise

When Your Best Fried Introduces You To Their Other Friend

When A Hater Ask You How You Got Here

When You’ve Been Irresponsible With Your Money, But You’ve Been Broke Before And Survived

Happy texting.

RELATED STORIES:

This Is How Long Sheree Whitfield May Have To Wait To Marry Her Prison Bae

The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes Rips Porsha, Kenya & Sheree In Under A Minute

10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 14 hours ago
07.24.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 18 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 2 days ago
07.24.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 2 days ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Daddy & Daughter Duos Who Put The…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close