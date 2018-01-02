10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion

No group chat is complete with a good gif exchange and luckily, there’s a Sheree Whitfield gif for every shady occasion.

When You Have To Remind Someone Who You Are

When Someone Tries To Out-Shade You

When You’re In A Singing Shady Mood

When They Don’t Think You’ll Pull Up

When They Don’t Think You’re Bout That Life

When Their Foundations Doesn’t Match Their Neck

When The Tea Catches You By Surprise

When Your Best Fried Introduces You To Their Other Friend

When A Hater Ask You How You Got Here

When You’ve Been Irresponsible With Your Money, But You’ve Been Broke Before And Survived

Happy texting.

