CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Ossie Davis

0 reads
Leave a comment

The late Ossie Davis would have been 100 years old today. The legendary, actor, author, playwright, poet, and civil rights activist was born on this day in 1917.

Davis was born Raiford Chatman Davis in South Georgia’s Clinch County. Raised in the rural south, Davis and his family faced severe discrimination and threats from the likes of the Ku Klux Klan. At the urging of his family, he attended Howard University but dropped out after three years to pursue writing and drama as a career.

After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Davis began used his training with the Rose McLendon Players of Harlem to dive deeper into his craft. His first big film role came in 1950, alongside another actor he admired greatly – Sidney Poitier.

The late actress Ruby Dee and Davis became one of Hollywood’s top celebrity couples with the pair often working together in and outside their profession. As activists, the couple befriended and worked alongside notables such as Martin Luther King Jr., W.E.B. Du Bois, and Malcolm X among others. The couple served as masters of ceremony for the 1963 March on Washington, and Davis delivered a moving eulogy for Malcolm X as well.

While Davis did not enjoy as much mainstream acclaim as did other Black actors of his era, he and Dee worked for decades in an industry that recognized their talent and grace. Even when Davis played a character of average means, he brought dignity to everything by way of his booming voice and calming presence.

Honors bestowed upon both Davis and Dee include the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, the National Medal of Arts, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Davis passed in February 2005. His wife passed in 2014.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Little Known Black History Fact: Ossie Davis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 18 hours ago
07.24.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 2 days ago
07.24.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 2 days ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Daddy & Daughter Duos Who Put The…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close