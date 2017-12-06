CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Richard Francis Jones

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Richard Francis Jones was a pioneering urologist who helped pave the way for other Black specialists in his field. On this day in 1936, he became the first Black diplomat for the American Board of Urology before a long medical career established and cemented at Howard University.|

Dr. Jones was born February 6. 1897 in Washington, D.C. After being operated on for a hernia e as a youth, Jones was inspired to embark upon a career in medicine. He completed both his undergraduate and medical doctorate program at Howard University by 1922, and interned at Freedmen’s Hospital, now known as Howard University Hospital.

Also around this time, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brother became a lifelong member of the NAACP. In 1930, Jones chose urology as his career and rose quickly in the field. In 1947, he oversaw and directed Howard University’s first urology residency and practiced at the school until his retirement. Among his several research papers and findings, Jones also helped usher in understanding of certain antibiotics and treatments.

Despite the racism and segregation of his time, Jones fought to bring the same level of training his white counterparts and their students enjoyed. With the help of progressive white physicians and urologists, Jones took what he learned and brought the findings to his Black pool of urology residents. Many current urologists credit Jones for keeping the torch lit for future Black physicians and passing on valuable know-how.

Jones retired in 1970, but not without leaving behind a wealth of published articles related to his field. He passed away on April 16, 1979.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Richard Francis Jones was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Redskins Training Camp
2019 Redskins Training Camp Schedule
 41 mins ago
07.25.19
Eesh: Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi…
 16 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married…
 18 hours ago
07.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 21 hours ago
07.25.19
Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos…
 22 hours ago
07.25.19
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins
 1 day ago
07.25.19
11 Non-Glamourous Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Looking Like…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close