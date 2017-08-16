CLOSE
Daddy Diaries
King Tutt Daddy Diaries: Pride

Daddy Diaries - King Tutt

Source: Courtesy of King Tutt

There are times when pride can ruin relationships but a Father’s pride in witnessing his kids accomplish there goals and achieving success at every level. From the smallest things like walking to huge like getting your first belt in Tae Kwon Do, I’m there and I’m gonna try to be the loudest clapper in the crowd. That’s real pride!!!

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
6 photos

 

King Tutt Daddy Diaries: Pride

