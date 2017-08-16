King Tutt Daddy Diaries: Pride

0 reads Leave a comment
There are times when pride can ruin relationships but a Father’s pride in witnessing his kids accomplish there goals and achieving success at every level. From the smallest things like walking to huge like getting your first belt in Tae Kwon Do, I’m there and I’m gonna try to be the loudest clapper in the crowd. That’s real pride!!!
