GET THE LOOK: 9 Gold Dresses To Sparkle Like Ashanti

Singer Ashanti has been hinting at a comeback for a bit, and she’s letting you know no games are being played. Check her out in this gold mini dress designed by Eli Madi.

Looking like a golden goddess, the singer’s dress accentuated all of her curvy assets with a solid gold belt around the waist and a collar connected to shoulder pads that came with shredded sleeves.There was a same “shred” effect on both sides of her waist, adding style and uniqueness to her look. Let’s see how you can get creative and achieve this stunning look for yourself!

SPLURGE

If you’re looking to do some golden spending for this look, check out Net-A-Porter’s Alice and Olivia mini dress for $453 or go with the plunging look with this wrap style dress for $245. You can accentuate with the sequenced dress even more by getting a separate gold belt to make your look pop.

SPEND

Get into this Tabitha Sequin Dress for $195 at Nordstrom. It has a stylish design that can be complimented by gold or silver accessories and gives the opportunity to show off those sexy legs! You can also show off in this Startlet Sequin Mini for $137 at ASOS.

SAVE

For those who are a bit more budget conscious, check out Lulu’s Gold Kaftan Dress for $74 that comes with a waist belt and full sheer effect. A pair of shiny gold pumps would really add to this type of dress. Nice for a night on the town! Save even more with this strapless number that comes with a little flair from Nordstrom Rack for $29.50!

PETITE

This peek-a-shoulder metallic style dress by Connected should do the trick, with a waist belt that will fit nicely for your night out. It’s available (and on sale!) at Macy’s for $44.99. This is especially great if you’re leaning more towards a detailed dazzly look.

PLUS

Be a golden goddess with curves in full effect by checking out ASOS Gold Disc Sequin Dress for $70. This dress really gives a nice shimmering effect for your look! These platform heels, also from ASOS, would make your look a complete head turner!

Tall

The mini dress with spaghetti strap look is an option you can’t go wrong with if you have some height. Get your sequence on with this NaNa Tall Mini Sequin at ASOS for $60. With this look, you can get super creative with colors such as black and red that accent and heels that bring out those legs even more!

Be sure to get your glitz on for your next night out!

