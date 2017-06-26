CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Joan Smalls Collaborates With Smart & Sexy Lingerie To Create A Line For Walmart

0 reads
Leave a comment

Supermodel Joan Smalls knows more than most when it comes to sexy lingerie. She’s walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show many times, giving us reasons to update our underwear drawer, Joan has also dominated the the scene with her beauty expertise while speaking out for more diversity in the world of beauty and fashion.

Now Joan is bringing the worlds of sexiness, beauty and affordability together with her latest project to create lingerie that any woman can wear and afford. Smart & Sexy, the New York-based underwear company, owned by a woman is teaming up with the Puerto Rican beauty to produce lingerie that will be available at Walmart stores.

Joan and owner Ariel Bark first got together when they worked on the Spring 2017 campaign for Smart & Sexy. Now the two have come up with a plan that should have everyone excited. Both women are focused on creating lingerie that is not only affordable, but wearable – no matter a woman’s shape or size. Bras will be generally under $15 with sizes ranging from 32A to 46DDD, which is a broader range than most lingerie stores. What’s even better, quality should not be an issue for the forthcoming line, being manufactured in the same factories as lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret.

We’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled for this!

DON’T MISS:

Joan Smalls Starts Her New Year Stylishly, Scores Vogue Mexico Cover

Joan Smalls Is The First Ever Global Fashion Innovator For W Hotels

“Where’s the Diversity?” Joan Smalls Discusses Fashion Industry Issues

These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

5 photos Launch gallery

These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

Continue reading These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

Joan Smalls Collaborates With Smart & Sexy Lingerie To Create A Line For Walmart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 16 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 17 hours ago
07.26.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 17 hours ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Do Better, Hollywood: Dark Skin Actresses Aren’t Just Slaves…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
13 items
Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
15 items
Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close