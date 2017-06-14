CLOSE
Evelyn Lozada Claims This Is Why Two Former Cast Members Returned To ‘Basketball Wives’

Shady boots.

Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Evelyn Lozada has perfected the art of casually throwing shade.

Earlier this week after Brandi Maxiell tried to call out the older cast of BBWLA for treating her and Malaysia Pargo as “plus ones” on the show, Ev took to social media to set the record straight. Brandi claimed that production begged her and her bestie to come back because Tami Roman, Evelyn, Shaunie O’neal and Jackie Christie were boring on camera.

Bossip tweeted about Brandi’s claims and Ev begged to differ:

Ev responded to Bossip’s tweet, saying:

Yikes. As for Brandi calling the ladies “older,” Evelyn had a clever clap back:

Who do you believe? Catch Basketball Wives Mondays at 9pm on VH1.

Evelyn Lozada Claims This Is Why Two Former Cast Members Returned To ‘Basketball Wives’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

