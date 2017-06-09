CLOSE
Grown, Sexy And Platinum: Big Sean Takes Stylish Pause From Video Set

Rapper Big Sean took a minute out from the set of the “Everything” video with DJ Khaled to strike a pose in front of a statue of St. Mary. The “I Decided” artist is sporting an Alexander Wang New York Jacket and Dior Homme slacks.

Celebrating his recently platinum certified status, it looks like Sean was fashionably blessed by the saint behind him, looking debonair in the navy blue jacket with checkered pattern that was paired with slacks that had a navy blue print accented with red design.The Goyard briefcase adds a nice touch to Sean’s look.

Of course, Sean and the crew had to take time out to play with DJ Khaled’s adorable son, Asahd! Can you blame them??? Earlier this week, Rihanna couldn’t help herself either!

Congrats to Big Sean on the platinum sales and this high fashion win!

