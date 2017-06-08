CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: Tidal Releases A Teaser For Mysterious ‘4:44’ Film Starring Mahershala Ali & Lupita Nyong’o

Finally.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

People have been speculating all week about the mysterious “4:44” ads that are plastered all over New York City and displayed on most of the sites centered around hip hop culture.

Conspiracy theories about the ad ranged from Kanye West having new music on the way to Jay Z dropping a new album. During Wednesday’s broadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired that revealed the “4:44” mystery — sort of. Tidal and Sprint have apparently partnered up on a project that features Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

Adding fuel to the suspicion, on Thursday morning, Sprint tweeting that customers would have the opportunity for a complimentary six-month Tidal trial. Starting June 9, both new and existing customers can get six months of Tidal for $0.00. 

Check out the full trailer above and more info about the Tidal/Sprint partnership here.

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Sprint Purchasing A Stake In TIDAL

1 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Sprint Purchasing A Stake In TIDAL

Continue reading Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Sprint Purchasing A Stake In TIDAL

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Sprint Purchasing A Stake In TIDAL

 Billboard reports: Sprint has acquired a 33 percent stake in Jay Z's streaming service Tidal, the two companies announced today (Jan. 23). A source familiar with the matter tells Billboard that the purchase was for $200 million and that Jay and each of the company's two dozen artist-owners will remain part owners. Here's Twitter's take.

Watch: Tidal Releases A Teaser For Mysterious ‘4:44’ Film Starring Mahershala Ali & Lupita Nyong’o was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Do Better, Hollywood: Dark Skin Actresses Aren’t Just Slaves…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
13 items
Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
15 items
Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close