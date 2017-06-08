Watch: Tidal Releases A Teaser For Mysterious ‘4:44’ Film Starring Mahershala Ali & Lupita Nyong’o

People have been speculating all week about the mysterious “4:44” ads that are plastered all over New York City and displayed on most of the sites centered around hip hop culture.

Conspiracy theories about the ad ranged from Kanye West having new music on the way to Jay Z dropping a new album. During Wednesday’s broadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired that revealed the “4:44” mystery — sort of. Tidal and Sprint have apparently partnered up on a project that features Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi – more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017

Adding fuel to the suspicion, on Thursday morning, Sprint tweeting that customers would have the opportunity for a complimentary six-month Tidal trial. Starting June 9, both new and existing customers can get six months of Tidal for $0.00.

