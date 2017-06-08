Edward Enninful Commands The Fashion Scene To ‘Bridge The Gap’ With Latest Campaign

Newly selected Vogue editor Edward Enninful is out here making his presence known in the most powerful ways. Due to his excellent work in fashion media, Edward was able to gather some high profile faces for the “Bridging the Gap” Campaign.

The short film features Yara Shahidi, Wiz Khalifa, Alek Wek, Miles Chamley-Watson, Maria Borges and Priyanka Chopra, just to name a few! This is Edward’s directorial debut, as The Gap aims to increase diversity awareness through the power of collaboration. He told Fashionista, ” I love the optimistic American style that Gap celebrates and the simplicity of the basic white t-shirt that allows you to be yourself…This project is about authenticity and people living their truths.”

The celebs in the short film kept it stylish and comfortable – wearing a classic pair of Gap jeans with a white cotton t-shirt and a touch of their own personal flair. Model Alek Wek flaunts a stylish waist belt with native African designs while Indian actress Priyanka Chopra displayed curve fitting ripped jeans.

The diversity is definitely apparent in this campaign and hopefully represents more of what’s to come. Be sure to keep up with Edward and his latest projects before he takes the throne at Vogue in August. Congrats to Edward and his latest accomplishment!

