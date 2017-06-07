CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Singer Zendaya has become a pro at making waves in the world of fashion. Not only does her successful clothing line prove it, but anytime she steps out in something unique, she’s bound to turn heads and cause a stir! At the 16th Annual Chrysailis Butterfly Ball was no exception, as she stepped out in a Josephine Baker inspired gown, a look that was a complete YES for Zendaya from head to toe.

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

From the sultry fingerwave do to the black classic pumps, Zendaya’s got this look on lock! Her form fitting black gown is something reminiscent of the legendary Josephine, featuring dropped pearl sleeves below Zendaya’s shoulders while the top of the dress came with a choker style around her neck.

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

This was the perfect evening look, from the perfect amount of makeup to bring out her golden features to the bedazzling jewelry of pearls, Zendaya was ready for the stage!

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Are you inspired by Zendaya’s 1920’s classic look? Did she nail the Josephine Baker look? Let us know in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Erykah Badu Stans Out For Zendaya’s ‘Tyrone’ Performance On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Our Fave Fashionable Moments From Zendaya Coleman

19 photos Launch gallery

Our Fave Fashionable Moments From Zendaya Coleman

Continue reading Our Fave Fashionable Moments From Zendaya Coleman

Our Fave Fashionable Moments From Zendaya Coleman

Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Do Better, Hollywood: Dark Skin Actresses Aren’t Just Slaves…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
13 items
Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
15 items
Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close