HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah’s Twist To The Athleisure Look

Singer and actress Serayah McNeil was spotted on the town in full fledged FILA gear, with tearaway track pants and a cotton shirt that was tied to show off her sexy mid drift. But the red stilettos and fish net socks only added to Serayah’s unique look.

Taking the athleisure look to a fresh new level, the Empire beauty definitely had her look poppin’ as she went about her day.

Let’s not forget to mention her classic hoop earrings and tossed tresses, as she kept her make up light and natural by wearing a soft pink lip gloss to go with her relaxed and stylish look.

So what is your take? Did Serayah keep the athleisure look haute with the heels and fish net socks or naught? Vote below now to tell us!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah’s Twist To The Athleisure Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
