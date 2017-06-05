Jahmir Smith is not only a football hero and outstanding scholar but also one of the few high school students in the nation to receive acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League universities, WTVD-TV reports.

In fact, more than 30 universities would like to enroll the 17-year-old junior from Lee County High School in Sanford, North Carolina. Princeton University was the first Ivy League school to court Jahmir, who has proven his ability to balance athletics and academics—accelerating at both.

Jahmir Smith is only a junior at Lee County High School in Sanford, but has more than 30 full-ride, academic & athletic, scholarship offers. pic.twitter.com/cZ2Fmbibd8 — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) May 7, 2017

Jahmir gained more than 2,100 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season as a running back, which landed him in the state’s high school sports record books. And with a 4.43 GPA, Jahmir has more credits than he needs to graduate early.

“To get that GPA, you have to have high-level courses and time management,” explained Jahmir, who enjoys math and science and takes all honor classes. He told WTVD that he puts academics ahead of sports.

Jahmir’s mother, Monique McLean, told The News & Observer that her son has been academically inclined since childhood.

“I know my baby. He’s going to be a doctor, and he’s going to the NFL,” said McLean, a nurse at UNC Hospital. “I just know it.”

She envisions Jahmir following the path of Myron Rolle, a Rhodes Scholar drafted by the Tennessee Titans NFL team. He left professional football to earn a medical degree, and will begin his neurosurgery residency at Harvard University.

Jahmir is undecided on which university to attend, but he has another academic year to make a choice. As for a career path, Jahmir is leaning toward becoming an anesthesiologist; however, there’s plenty of time to figure that out as well.

SOURCE: WTVD-TV, News & Observer

Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Universities was originally published on newsone.com