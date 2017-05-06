CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

This might be better than the time Channing Tatum dressed up as Beyonce.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Art of Elysium Presents Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler's 2016 HEAVEN Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Zendaya may have just pulled off one of the most epic moments in Lip Sync Battle history.

This is Zendaya.

This is Bruno Mars.

You can tell the difference, right? We thought we could, too, until today.

A preview for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle made us do a double take as Zendaya pulled off such a flawless impression of Bruno that we were 1,000 percent sure we were just watching him perform 24K Magic.

This ranks right up there with that time Channing Tatum brought out Beyoncé and Terrence Howard dressed as Rick James.

Based on this clip alone, there’s no way Zendaya’s not winning this showdown against her Spider-Man Homecoming co-star Tom Holland. You can watch her entire performance Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on MTV.

RELATED STORIES:

Zendaya Debuted Her Trendy Clothing Line This Weekend

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I Like’ Visual, Keyshia Teams Up With Remy & More

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 23 hours ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 24 hours ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close