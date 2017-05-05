Model Chrissy Teigen officially teamed up with Becca Cosmetics to release her much-anticipated Teigen Glow Face Palette, Becca X Chrissy.

After sending the internet into frenzy by putting out today’s release date last night, the four shade kit made its debut on Sephora‘s app, where it will also be distributed by the end of this month.Chrissy’s line of colors were inspired by the different looks she uses on the red carpet and is excited to share her tips and beauty secrets for make up. She told WWD, “For me, it was really to use colors that would resonate with all sorts of skin shades.”

The shade colors include a Rose Gold Highlighter, Shimmering Skin Perfector, Sunlit Bronzer that comes in Malibu Soleil and a golden pink coral blush.

The line will launch world-wide May 29th and will be available at all Sephora stores, costing about $46.

It’s A Match: Chrissy Teigen And Becca Reveal New Palette was originally published on hellobeautiful.com