HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Flirts With The Dark Side For Her Birthday

Reality TV star Blac Chyna was spotted out and about in Miami Florida with hairstylist Kellon Deryck this week showing off her post-baby curves. They were on their way to a photo shoot and to hang out with friends on a party yacht.

The mother of two sported a sexy black Zimmerman dress that featured a deep plunge and a laced top, while the sheer sleeves showed off a dotted design. Chyna also had on a pair of black platform Versace heels that suited her for the festivities.

Chyna, aka Angela Renee White, is definitely busy these days taking care of her five-month old daughter, Dream while building her career. Nevertheless, she keeps the eye-catching outfits coming!

Beauties, take our poll and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Flirts With The Dark Side For Her Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

