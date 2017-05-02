CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Bethune-Cookman University Under Fire For Inviting Betsy DeVos To Deliver Commencement Speech

The Florida NAACP called the invitation “a slap in the face to minorities.”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bethune-Cookman University raised eyebrows when it announced on Monday that U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would deliver the keynote speech at its 2017 commencement ceremony.

DeVos said in a statement that she accepted the invitation from the historically Black university, adding that she looks “forward to meeting with students and addressing the graduating class as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

In his announcement, B-CU President Dr. Edison O. Jackson heaped praise on DeVos, comparing the education secretary to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the African-American educator and civil rights advocate who founded the Daytona, Florida HBCU in 1904.

But this news raised the ire of the NAACP Florida State Conference, which called the invitation a “slap in the face to minorities, women and all communities of color,” in a statement.

The Florida NAACP said DeVos has “a horrible public education record impacting Blacks and minorities in Florida and around the country” and urged the university not to give DeVos an honorary degree because of her attack on the public higher education system.

In accepting the invitation, DeVos applauded Bethune-Cookman “as a great example of the terrific education HBCUs have historically and continue to provide to students.”

Two months earlier, DeVos sparked outrage when she called HBCUs “pioneers of school choice.” She was apparently ignorant to the historic fact the Jim Crow laws barred African-Americans from attending traditionally White institutions.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 4,300 people signed an online petition urging the university to rescind its invitation to DeVos.

SOURCE:  Bethune-Cookman University, NAACP Florida State Conference

SEE ALSO:

Go Back! Shame, Shame: Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering D.C. Public School

Top Twitter Reactions To Billionaire Betsy DeVos Confirmation As Education Secretary

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

In Honor Of President's Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

14 photos Launch gallery

In Honor Of President's Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

Continue reading In Honor Of President’s Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

In Honor Of President's Day, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Barack Obama

Today is President's Day and we had to take a moment to honor our favorite president -- Barack Obama. SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter Obama had many wins while he was president. He brought the Black unemployment rate for African Americans from 16.8 percent, due to the horror of President George W. Bush to 7.8 percent by January 2017. The poverty rate for African Americans fell faster in 2015 than in any year since 1999 -- falling 2.1 percentage points, resulting in 700,000 fewer African Americans in poverty. Teen pregnancy among Black women was at an historic low with he birth rate per 1,000 African-American teen females fell from 60.4 in 2008 to 34.9 in 2014.  Pell Grant funding for HBCU students increased between 2007 and 2014, growing from $523 million to $824 million.  Obama banned solitary confinement for juveniles in federal prison in January of 2016, the President of ACLU said about this in 2016,  “It’s absolutely huge. We rarely have presidents take notice of prison conditions.” The incarceration rates for Black men and women fell during each year of the Obama Administration and were at their lowest points in over two decades when he left office. Not to mention, he saved our country from one of the greatest recessions since the Great Depression due to the Republican administration before him -- and now our current president tries to take all the credit. People are so happy his legacy that the people of Los Angeles were blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as in December. The Mercury News reported, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." In honor of President's Day, check out photos of our favorite president.

Bethune-Cookman University Under Fire For Inviting Betsy DeVos To Deliver Commencement Speech was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 24 hours ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close