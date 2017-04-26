CLOSE
Bill Cosby’s Youngest Daughter Defends Her Dad: ‘He Is Not Abusive, Violent Or A Rapist’

Evin Cosby unexpectedly released a statement on the comedian’s Facebook page.

Evin Cosby, the youngest of Bill Cosby’s children, unexpectedly dropped a heartfelt defense of her father on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning.

I know that my father loves me, loves my sisters and my mother. He loves and respects women. He is not abusive, violent or a rapist,” Evin Cosby, 40, wrote.

“The public persecution of my dad, my kids’ grandfather, and the cruelty of the media and those who speak out branding my father a “rapist” without ever knowing the truth and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad, makes all of this so much worse for my family and children,” she writes.

Later she adds, “Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family.”

Evin Cosby makes mention of her brother Ennis’ 1997 murder and says that “her family’s pain has been a trigger for people to seize upon us harder.”

She ends the missive by saying that her family helped her, a single mom, raise her children, and teaches them family values. “He loves and respects women.”

“The harsh and hurtful accusations of things that supposedly happened 40 or 50 years ago, before I was born, in another lifetime, and that have been carelessly repeated as truth without allowing my dad to defend himself and without requiring proof, has punished not just my dad but every one of us,” she wrote.

Bill Cosby, 79, stands accused by more than 50 women of sexual abuse and harassment spanning more than four decades.

He is set to go to trial in June over one of the allegations brought by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

