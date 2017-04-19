congrats , Serena Williams Is Pregnant!!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Serena Williams shouted out to the world……well she posted a swimsuit selfie with the caption “20 weeks.” Serena just got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

TMZ is reporting that the tennis superstar is 5 months pregnant but her reps have not responded to the post.

