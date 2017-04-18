CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Cleveland Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Commits Suicide After Pennsylvania Pursuit

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Shooter Steve Stephens

Source: Handout / Cleveland PD

Steve Stephens, the Cleveland murder suspect accused of posting video of the slaying on Facebook has apparently shot and killed himself Tuesday after a brief police chase in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

For days, authorities in multiple states scrambled to find the suspect after her shot and killed Robert Godwin, a self-taught mechanic and grandfather of 14, for no reason at all while posting the crime video on Facebook. Stephens had multiple person problems which included a failed relationship that allegedly drove him to kill strangers.

See story here

Cleveland Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Commits Suicide After Pennsylvania Pursuit

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close