Cleveland Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Commits Suicide After Pennsylvania Pursuit

Steve Stephens, the Cleveland murder suspect accused of posting video of the slaying on Facebook has apparently shot and killed himself Tuesday after a brief police chase in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

For days, authorities in multiple states scrambled to find the suspect after her shot and killed Robert Godwin, a self-taught mechanic and grandfather of 14, for no reason at all while posting the crime video on Facebook. Stephens had multiple person problems which included a failed relationship that allegedly drove him to kill strangers.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: