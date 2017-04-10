CLOSE
Janet Jackson Separation Could Be HUGE Payday For Her

Sergio Rossi Presentation - Cocktail - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Vincenzo Lombardo / Getty

The word is out the Janet Jackson and 3rd husband Wissam Al Mana are both in agreement on divorce which seems pretty convenient for Janet since it’s almost exactly 5 years to the day they were married.

There have been rumors that here husband had become very controlling…especially after the baby was born, when it came to her shows and the clothes that she couldn’t wear.

Janet is worth an estimated 175 million while Al Mana is worth 1 billion which means a huge payday.

