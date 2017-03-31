Scarlett Johansson is back in another sci-fi film, called Ghost in the Shell. This one takes place in the near future when Major, played by Scarlett Johansson, is the first of her kind: a human brain with a body that is cyber-enhanced, which makes her the perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. Things were going well until Major started having glitches and chaos ensues.

I sat down with Scarlett Johansson to discuss the making of this film: costumes, fight scenes and filming in New Zealand. Check out the interview above!

Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And Breaks Down Making ‘Ghost In The Shell’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

