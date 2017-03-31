CLOSE
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And Breaks Down Making ‘Ghost In The Shell’

Scarlett Johansson is back in another sci-fi film, called Ghost in the Shell. This one takes place in the near future when Major, played by Scarlett Johansson, is the first of her kind: a human brain with a body that is cyber-enhanced, which makes her the perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. Things were going well until Major started having glitches and chaos ensues.

I sat down with Scarlett Johansson to discuss the making of this film: costumes, fight scenes and filming in New Zealand. Check out the interview above!

