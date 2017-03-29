CLOSE
Three Home Invaders Killed, Driver May Be Charged For Their Deaths

Oklahoma authorities say three home invader teenagers dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves and wielding a knife and brass knuckles were killed after the resident’s 23-year-old son fired fatal shots from a AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

A fourth suspect, a 21 yr-old female driver turned herself in and was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary.

See story here

Photos
