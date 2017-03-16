Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter: Follow @mymajic1023

Married But Single Too hits the DMV March 16th through the 19th and we had two of the original stars of the hit stage play in the building. Lisa Ray McCoy and Carl Anthony Payne talk about the origins of the sequel and what to expect when you hit the The Warner Theater.

Lisa Ray couldn’t contain herself since Majic 102.3‘s own DJ Dirty Rico had Happy Hour Live blasting with House Music. McCoy is from Chicago so house is in her blood and you will see in this interview above.

[Exclusive] Lisa Raye McCoy & Carl Anthony Payne Talk Married But Single Too! was originally published on mymajicdc.com