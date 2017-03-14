CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

CBO Report Exposes The Empty Promises Of Obamacare Repeal

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-GOVERNORS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump has been boasting about his parties new replacement for Obamacare which he’ says is about to implode but the Congressional Budget Office  released it’s report on this alleged replacement plan and it appears that the American’s who have will benefit while the have-nots will suffer horribly.

The CBO report states that: The Republican bill would cut $880 billion from Medicaid over 10 years, steer federal tax credits away from lower-income consumers and undo some of the Affordable Care Act’s changes to the insurance market ― including the “individual mandate” that imposes financial penalties on people who decline to get coverage.

The changes would produce an immediate spike in the number of uninsured, with 14 million losing coverage in just the first year,  premiums to come back down afterward, but the number of people without coverage would continue to rise only to reach 52 million in 2026.

See story here

CBO Report Exposes The Empty Promises Of Obamacare Repeal

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close