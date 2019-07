Montana Fishburne, estranged daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne, has been arrested in Broward County for DUI and other charges.

Montana briefly explored porn because she idolized Kim Kardashian. She now a stripper in Florida but this latest brush with the law may land her in prison for three years.

Larry Fishburne has admitted that he is embarrassed by his daughter’s behavior.

