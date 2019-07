Page Six is reporting that the widow of Joe Biden’s son is now dating his other son…..who is married!!!

Beau Biden died after suffering from brain cancer in 2015. Hallie was devastated but since has sought comfort from his 47 yr-old brother Hunter, who has recently separated from his wife, Kathleen.

Former VP Joe Biden has confirmed the relationship and says he and his wife have given them their blessings.

See story here