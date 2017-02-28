Dru Hill’s Music Royalties Lawsuit Dismissed

Dru Hill members Mark Andrews (Sisqo), James Green (Woody) and Larry Anthony Jr. (Jazz) first sued Sony/ATV and EMI in 2015 for over $600,000 in royalties that that never received.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan sided with the record labels and stated “Even taking all allegations in the SAC to be true and disregarding entirely the first two complaints, Plaintiffs still fall short of stating a plausible claim to relief as against EMI and Sony.”

