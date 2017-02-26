CLOSE
Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars

US actor Denzel Washington holds his Oscar after

Source: MIKE NELSON / Getty

The Academy Awards airs tonight, and this year the Oscars are kinda black  — with African American actors and actresses like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Dev Patel, Ruth Negga, and Mahershala Ali nominated.

La La Land (14 noms), Moonlight (8), Fences (4), and Hidden Figures (3) are favorites to win.

Take a look at everything you need know about the show:

Host: Jimmy Kimmel

Time: Red carpet coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the ceremony following at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Network: ABC

Where:  Dolby Theater in Hollywood

Performers: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Presenters:

Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monae, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance, Alicia Vikander, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis: Fences
  • Naomie Harris: Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman: Lion
  • Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea

Animated Feature Film

  • Kubo And The Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life As A Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali: Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea
  • Dev Patel: Lion
  • Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress

  • Isabelle Huppert: Elle
  • Ruth Negga: Loving
  • Natalie Portman: Jackie
  • Emma Stone: La La Land
  • Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Picture:

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell Or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Moonlight

Best Actor

  • Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea
  • Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling: La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington: Fences

Full list of nominees here

Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars was originally published on hiphopnc.com

