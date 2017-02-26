The Academy Awards airs tonight, and this year the Oscars are kinda black — with African American actors and actresses like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Dev Patel, Ruth Negga, and Mahershala Ali nominated.

La La Land (14 noms), Moonlight (8), Fences (4), and Hidden Figures (3) are favorites to win.

Take a look at everything you need know about the show:

Host: Jimmy Kimmel

Time: Red carpet coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the ceremony following at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Network: ABC

Where: Dolby Theater in Hollywood

Performers: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Presenters:

Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monae, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance, Alicia Vikander, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis: Fences

Naomie Harris: Moonlight

Nicole Kidman: Lion

Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali: Moonlight

Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel: Lion

Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert: Elle

Ruth Negga: Loving

Natalie Portman: Jackie

Emma Stone: La La Land

Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling: La La Land

Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington: Fences Full list of nominees here

Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars was originally published on hiphopnc.com

