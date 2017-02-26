Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars

The Academy Awards airs tonight, and this year the Oscars are kinda black — with African American actors and actresses like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Dev Patel, Ruth Negga, and Mahershala Ali nominated.
La La Land (14 noms), Moonlight (8), Fences (4), and Hidden Figures (3) are favorites to win.
Take a look at everything you need know about the show:
Host: Jimmy Kimmel
Time: Red carpet coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the ceremony following at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Network: ABC
Where: Dolby Theater in Hollywood
Performers: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Presenters:
Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monae, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance, Alicia Vikander, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Gael Garcia Bernal, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis: Fences
- Naomie Harris: Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman: Lion
- Octavia Spencer: Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams: Manchester By The Sea
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali: Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges: Hell Or High Water
- Lucas Hedges: Manchester By The Sea
- Dev Patel: Lion
- Michael Shannon: Nocturnal Animals
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert: Elle
- Ruth Negga: Loving
- Natalie Portman: Jackie
- Emma Stone: La La Land
- Meryl Streep: Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Picture:
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck: Manchester By The Sea
- Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling: La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington: Fences
Full list of nominees here
