Jameis Winston Says Women Should Be Silent!!!

Jameis Winston has found himself in a pickle again…this time his words were given to little children at an elementary school.

Jameis was speaking to kids at Melrose Elementary School in St. Petersburg when he stated:

“All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down … but all my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to!”

“Now a lot of boys aren’t supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I’m saying? One day y’all are going to have a very deep voice like this (in deep voice). One day, you’ll have a very, very deep voice.”

“But the ladies, they’re supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y’all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!”

Let’s just say the young girls were probably feeling sighted during this so-called motivational speech….especially since he had been accused of rape in the his past but was not charged.