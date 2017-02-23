Family Matters’ Darius McCrary Accused Of Terrorizing His Family

Darius McCrary, famed actor from ‘Family Matters’, is being accused of terrorizing his wife and kid……some of the accusations are very disturbing.

Tammy Brawner says McCrary has abused her on several instances including hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, and hitting her in the head with his forearm. She also claims that he would stap down their 16-month-old daughter, Zoey’s arms during meals, gave her frequent spankings and once threatened the baby by holding her over a boiling pot of water.

See story here