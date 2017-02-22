Candace Wiggins: I Was Bullied In The WNBA For NOT Being Gay!!!

Former WNBA star Candace Wiggins is making headlines after revealing that she was bullied by fellow WNBA stars…….for NOT being gay!!!

In a San Diego newspaper interview, Wiggins talked about her life as a straight woman in a WNBA league thats 98% gay:

“It wasn’t like my dreams came true in the WNBA. It was quite the opposite. I would say 98% of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place. There was a whole different set of rules they (the other players) could apply. People were deliberately trying to hurt me all of the time. I had never been called the B-word so many times in my life than I was in my rookie season. I’d never been thrown to the ground so much. The message was: ‘We want you to know we don’t like you.’ I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state.”

See story here

