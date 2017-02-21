Mayor Stoney Hires Convicted Embezzler As His Executive Assistant

Some local citizens are questioning the judgment of newly elected Mayor Levar Stoney after he hires his Executive Assistant….a convicted embezzler.

Executive Asst. Steven Hammond Jr. worked for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as an Education Coordinator for its Youth Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Program or YADAPP and was accused of embezzling $239,000 from the program which was federal funded.

Hammond admitted to the crime and received no jail time but received 240 hours of community service, three years of probation and was ordered to pay back the money that was stolen.

Mayor Stoney is a firm believer of giving people second chances, lets hope that this decision works out and proves his point.

