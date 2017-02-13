Huge Grammy Night For Adele, Beyonce And Chance The Rapper

Adele swept the Grammy’s by taking home Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year honors, which was no surprise to anyone with her album “25” and the powerful lead single “Hello.”

Beyonce took home the awards for best music video “Formation” and urban contemporary album “Lemonade”.

Breakout artist Chance the Rapper snatched up Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album honors and made a huge statement for independent artists.

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Come and See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

