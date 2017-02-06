Historic Big Game Makes Tom Brady Best QB Ever!!!

Though common sense folks had the Patriots winning Super Bowl 51, the Atlanta Falcons were favored by hopefuls who wanted to see a young team win it all.

For 2 1/2 quarters, it seemed like the Falcons would do just that with a 25 point lead but the incredible Tom Brady and his N.E. Patriots shocked the world and made history by coming back from 25 down, setting up the 1st OT in SB history and winning the game by scoring 31 unanswered points to win their 5th Superbowl in seven appearances.

The Patriots have become a dynasty and tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys with those five rings. The Pittsburgh Steelers still lead the way with six Super Bowl wins.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: