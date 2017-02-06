CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Historic Big Game Makes Tom Brady Best QB Ever!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Though common sense folks had the Patriots winning Super Bowl 51, the Atlanta Falcons were favored by hopefuls who wanted to see a young team win it all.

For 2 1/2 quarters, it seemed like the Falcons would do just that with a 25 point lead but the incredible Tom Brady and his N.E. Patriots shocked the world and made history by coming back from 25 down, setting up the 1st OT in SB history and winning the game by scoring 31 unanswered points to win their 5th Superbowl in seven appearances.

The Patriots have become a dynasty and tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys with those five rings. The Pittsburgh Steelers still lead the way with six Super Bowl wins.

See story here

Historic Big Game Makes Tom Brady Best QB Ever!!!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close