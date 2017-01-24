CLOSE
10 Top Least Stressful Jobs Of 2017

Is your job stressing you out? Most people are under the impression that the most stressful jobs pay the most money…..which is far from the truth. Are you willing to change careers to avoid stress?

According to Careercast.com, below are the top 10 high paying jobs with the least amount of stress.

1) Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

2) Compliance Officer

3) Hair Stylist

4) Audiologist

5) University Professor

6)  Medical Records Technician

7) Jeweler

 8) Operations Research Analyst

9) Pharmacy Technician

10) Medical Laboratory Technician

 

