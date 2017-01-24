CLOSE
Are You Ready For The New Edition Story?

The wait is over and the story is about to be told of one of the most prolific groups of our time…New Edition.

“The New Edition Story” premieres tonight on BET as part of a three night celebration and revelation of New Edition’s story of growing up in the hood, exploding onto the music scene and the trials and tribulations of being famous.

Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill and there personal journey with mega producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and of course Babyface & L.A. Reid.

