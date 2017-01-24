And The Oscar Nominees Are......

There is definitely some color in this years Oscar nominations with so many great films featuring Black artists. From “Fences” to “Hidden Figures,” there is diversity in the nominations for top honors.

Denzel Washington grabbed nods for best actor in a leading role for “Fences” as his co-star Viola Davis was nominated for actress in a supporting role.

Octavia Spencer is up against Viola Davis for her supporting role in “Hidden Figures.”

Though we were pulling for Taraji P. Henson, her role did not fare well enough to earn an Oscar nomination.

Actor in a Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck

Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield

Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling

La La Land

Viggo Mortensen

Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington

Fences

Actor in a Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali

Moonlight

Jeff Bridges

Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges

Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel

Lion

Michael Shannon

Nocturnal Animals

Actress in a Leading Role Nominees

Isabelle Huppert

Elle

Ruth Negga

Loving

Natalie Portman

Jackie

Emma Stone

La La Land

Meryl Streep

Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress in a Supporting Role Nominees

Viola Davis

Fences

Naomie Harris

Moonlight

Nicole Kidman

Lion

Octavia Spencer

Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams

Manchester by the Sea

