And The Oscar Nominees Are......

There is definitely some color in this years Oscar nominations with so many great films featuring Black artists. From “Fences” to “Hidden Figures,” there is diversity in the nominations for top honors.
Denzel Washington grabbed nods for best actor in a leading role for “Fences” as his co-star Viola Davis was nominated for actress in a supporting role.
Octavia Spencer is up against Viola Davis for her supporting role in “Hidden Figures.”
Though we were pulling for Taraji P. Henson, her role did not fare well enough to earn an Oscar nomination.
Actor in a Leading Role Nominees
Casey Affleck
Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield
Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling
La La Land
Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington
Fences
Actor in a Supporting Role Nominees
Mahershala Ali
Moonlight
Jeff Bridges
Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges
Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel
Lion
Michael Shannon
Nocturnal Animals
Actress in a Leading Role Nominees
Isabelle Huppert
Elle
Ruth Negga
Loving
Natalie Portman
Jackie
Emma Stone
La La Land
Meryl Streep
Florence Foster Jenkins
Actress in a Supporting Role Nominees
Viola Davis
Fences
Naomie Harris
Moonlight
Nicole Kidman
Lion
Octavia Spencer
Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams
Manchester by the Sea
