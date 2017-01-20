Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of U.S.

Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States during Friday’s inauguration ceremony. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton along with Hillary were there for the ceremonies.

President Barack Obama still holds the record for the largest inauguration crowd of almost 2 million people back in 2009. Donald Trump did not come close.

Obama’s 2009 Inauguration

Courtesy A.P. News

Trump’s 2017 Inauguration

Courtesy A.P. News

