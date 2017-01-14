Mississippi City Disrespects MLK Day!!!

The internet went crazy yesterday after hearing the news that city officials in Biloxi, Mississippi announced via social media that municipal offices would be closed Monday due to “Great American’s Day.”

There was no reference to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, which is celebrated as a national holiday honoring the man who fought for civil rights before he was assassinated in 1968.

Even in 2017, ignorance is still alive and well in our country!!!

