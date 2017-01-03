CLOSE
A Chance The Rapper & Childish Gambino Project May Be On The Way

If you've been patiently waiting like the majority of Chance and Gambino fans, don't lose hope just yet.

Back in 2014, Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino hinted at a possible collaborative mixtape, but it never saw the light of day. If you’ve been patiently waiting like the majority of Chance and Gambino fans, don’t lose hope just yet — Chance just gave us a reason to believe that project could still be coming.

The Chi-Town spitter shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Monday (January 2) with the caption: “Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit.” As Highsnobiety notes, “Roscoe’s wetsuit” is a reference to Gambino’s screenplay for his sophomore album, Because the Internet. Of course, this is all just speculation, but new music from the pair would only make 2017 that much better, especially considering both dropped fire albums last year.

Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit

This wouldn’t be the first time the two have worked together. In 2013, Gambino dropped some bars on Chance’s “Favorite Song” from his acclaimed breakthrough tape, Acid Rap. That same year, Chance made an appearance on Gambino’s “Worst Guys” on Because the Internet.

SOURCE: Highsnobiety, YouTube

