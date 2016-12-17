CLOSE
First Lady Michelle Obama On Donald Trump: ‘This Is What It Feels Like To Have No Hope’

In her final White House interview, FLOTUS told Oprah Winfrey how different America will be when President Obama leaves the White House.

In a clip of her upcoming anticipated final White House interview, First Lady Michelle Obama was very frank with Oprah Winfrey about President-elect Donald Trump and how different America will be when President Obama leaves the White House.

We feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like,” FLOTUS said in the “First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House – An Oprah Winfrey Special.” “Hope is necessary. It’s a necessary concept and Barack didn’t just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes.”

FLOTUS added: “What do you give your kids if you can’t give them hope? You know, our children respond to crises the way they see us respond. You know, it’s like the toddler that bumps his head on the table…they look up at you to  figure out whether it hurts.  And if you’re like, oh, my God, they’re crying. But if you’re like, you know what, babe, it’s okay.

Mrs. Obama also stressed that she strongly believed that her husband gave people something to believe in even when challenges arose throughout the past eight years.

“I feel Barack has been that for the nation in ways that people will come to appreciate. Having a grown-up in the White House who can say to you in times of crisis and turmoil, ‘Hey, it’s going to be okay. Let’s remember the good things that we have,’” she said.

Watch the entire interview on Dec. 19 on CBS, with an encore showing Dec. 21 on Oprah’s network OWN.

First Lady Michelle Obama On Donald Trump: ‘This Is What It Feels Like To Have No Hope’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

