Actor Alan Thicke Dead At 69

The world is morning the loss of actor, game show host and tv show theme song writer Alan Thicke. He was best known for his role as Jason Seaver, the dad on the ’80s sitcom, “Growing Pains.”

Sources say Alan Thicke suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19 yr-old Son Carter.

Singer Robin Thicke posted a sincere message on social media on his Father’s death and what it meant.

13 yr-old Robin Thicke hopes fore a music career on the set of “Growing Pains.”

