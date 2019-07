The 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards has been set and it’s a “sista thang”…..at least for Beyonce and her sister Solange earning 12 nods between them.

Beyonce earned seven nominations including entertainer of the year, outstanding female artist and best album, for “Lemonade while sister Solange earned five Image Award nods, including for female artist and best album, “A Seat at the Table.”

