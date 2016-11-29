Frank Ocean fans rejoice.

The elusive singer, who recently gave his first interview in years during Obama‘s final state dinner, has announced his first batch of shows following the release of Blonde.

From Vulture:

“He’s set to headline next year’s Lovebox Festival in London on July 14, 2017 — which is being called a ‘London festival exclusive’ — but first he’ll headline Denmark’s NorthSide Festival on June 9. So while you’ll technically have to come to him in order to prove he’s not a hologram (and even in person, it’s still suspicious), Ocean will indeed perform again. He last performed in 2014, though he recently told the New York Times that he’s been keeping close watch on where his new album has sold the most for ideas on who gets to see him perform.”

Tickets for Frank’s London Festival Exclusive show are available now.

Cop yours here.

SOURCE: Vulture

Frank Ocean Has A Few Shows Planned For 2017 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

