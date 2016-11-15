[Video] Students Across DC Participate In The #DCPSWalkout Protest

Similar to protests across the US, DCPS students staged a walkout to protest the election of Donald Trump as President. The #DCPSWalkout had hundreds of students in the area join together for the cause.

Chanting “Not My President,” “My Body, My Choice” (pro-life) and more, the students peacefully demonstrated in front of the Trump International Hotel on 11th and Pennsylvania.

[Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout 24 photos Launch gallery [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout 1. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 1 of 24 2. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 2 of 24 3. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 3 of 24 4. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 4 of 24 5. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 5 of 24 6. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 6 of 24 7. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 7 of 24 8. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 8 of 24 9. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 9 of 24 10. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 10 of 24 11. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 11 of 24 12. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 12 of 24 13. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 13 of 24 14. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 14 of 24 15. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 15 of 24 16. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 16 of 24 17. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 17 of 24 18. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 18 of 24 19. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 19 of 24 20. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 20 of 24 21. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 21 of 24 22. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 22 of 24 23. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 23 of 24 24. [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout Source:KYS 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout [Photos] EZ Street At The #DCPSWalkout

[Video] Students Across DC Participate In The #DCPSWalkout Protest was originally published on mymajicdc.com