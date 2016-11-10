Colin Kaepernick‘s stand against the constant mistreatment of Blacks in the United States has raised awareness for his movement, but his latest decision threatens to derail it all.

Kaepernick decided not to vote in Tuesday’s election. He explained in a conference call from Arizona that the reason for his decision was because he felt it didn’t really matter who won.

“I’ve been very disconnected from the systematic oppression as a whole,” he said. “So for me, it’s another face that’s going to be the face of that system of oppression. And to me, it didn’t really matter who went in there. The system remains intact that oppresses people of color,” he said.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump responded to Kaepernick’s protest by saying that if he isn’t happy with America, he should find a country that better suits him.

Kaepernick would later respond, saying, “That’s a very ignorant statement, that if you don’t agree with what’s going on here, that if you want justice and liberty and freedom for all, that you should leave the country. He always says, ‘Make America great again.’ Well, America has never been great for people of color, and that’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time.”

Kaepernick is sure to catch a lot of flack in the coming days for deciding not to vote.

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Colin Kaepernick Explains Why He Decided Not To Vote was originally published on theurbandaily.com