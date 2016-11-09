CLOSE
Maryland Elects New Senator, Chris Van Hollen 

Chris Van Hollen Event

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Chris Van Hollen will represent Maryland’s open Senate seat, succeeding U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski who served five terms totaling 30 years.

The November 8 win was predicted as Maryland has a 2-1 Democratic voter advantage. Van Hollen received 1,483,025 votes over his opponent Kathy Szeliga’s 898,312 votes, according to the State Board of Elections.

Chris Van Hollen

