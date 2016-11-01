CLOSE
Netflix “13th” Shines Spotlight On Modern Day Slavery (Video)

Most believe that slavery ended on Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation….but slavery actually didn’t end until Dec. 6, 1865, the day the 13th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified.

Netflix dived in deeply into the creation of the 13th Amendment and how old slavery was transformed into “modern day slavery” courtesy of unfair laws and the private prison system.

The documentary is simply entitled “13th” and every American needs to watch this and see how committing crimes is what they want you to do so that you become a slave again!!!

